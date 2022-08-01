Football

Saudi Arabia among nations interested in Women’s Asian Cup

Australia, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan have expressed interest in hosting the 2026 Women’s Asian Cup, the Asian Football Confederation said on Monday.

AFP
01 August, 2022 17:17 IST
Representative Image: The winning bid will be announced next year and the AFC hailed the growing popularity of the tournament.

Representative Image: The winning bid will be announced next year and the AFC hailed the growing popularity of the tournament. | Photo Credit:  REUTERS

The AFC “will now work with all bidding member associations on the delivery of the necessary bidding documentation in accordance with the bidding process”.

The winning bid will be announced next year and the AFC hailed the growing popularity of the tournament.

India hosted the 2022 Women’s Asian Cup, which was won by China and was expanded from eight to 12 teams.

The 2026 edition “is expected to build on the solid foundations of the tournament’s celebrated legacy”, the AFC said.

