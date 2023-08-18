Saudi Arabia’s transfer deals this season: From Neymar to Bounou; Fees, records tracker

Saudi clubs have spent over 600 million euros ($654.06 million)in the close season signing players with the new Saudi Pro League season having kicked off on Aug. 11.

Following are the main clubs’ recent large purchases:

Al-Ittihad - Manager: Nuno Espirito Santo since 2022; N’Golo Kante from Chelsea (free); Karim Benzema from Real Madrid (free); Jota from Celtic (25 million pounds); Fabinho from Liverpool (40 million pounds)

Al-Ahli - Manager: Matthias Jaissle since 2023; Edouard Mendy from Chelsea (16 million pounds); Roberto Firmino from Liverpool. (free); Riyad Mahrez from Manchester City (35 million euros); Allan Saint-Maximin from Newcastle (27.2 million euros); Franck Kessie from Barcelona (12.5 million euros); Roger Ibanez from AS Roma (28.5 million euros)

Al-Nassr - Manager: Luis Castro since 2023); Marcelo Brozovic from Inter Milan (18 million euros); Alex Telles from Manchester United. (6 million pounds) Seko Fofana from RC Lens. (25 million euros) Sadio Mane from Bayern Munich. (40 million euros)

Al-Hilal - Manager: Jorge Jesus since 2023; Kalidou Koulibaly from Chelsea. (17 million pounds) Ruben Neves from Wolverhampton Wanderers. (55 million euros) Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio. (40 million euros) Malcom from Zenit Saint Petersburg. (60 million euros) Neymar from Paris St Germain (90 million euros) Yassine Bounou from Sevilla (21 million euros)

Al-Ettifaq - Manager: Steven Gerrard since 2023; Moussa Dembele from Olympique Lyonnais (free); Jack Hendry from Club Brugge (6.9 million euros); Jordan Henderson from Liverpool. (12 million pounds)