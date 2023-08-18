MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Saudi Arabia’s transfer deals this season: From Neymar to Bounou; Fees, records tracker

From Neymar and Yassine Bounou to Jordan Henderson, here is a list of all the players headed to the Saudi Pro League this season.

Published : Aug 18, 2023 04:22 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
From Bonou to Mahrez, here’s a list of all the football stars headed to Saudi Arabia this season.
From Bonou to Mahrez, here’s a list of all the football stars headed to Saudi Arabia this season. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

From Bonou to Mahrez, here’s a list of all the football stars headed to Saudi Arabia this season. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Saudi clubs have spent over 600 million euros ($654.06 million)in the close season signing players with the new Saudi Pro League season having kicked off on Aug. 11.

Following are the main clubs’ recent large purchases:

Al-Ittihad - Manager: Nuno Espirito Santo since 2022; N’Golo Kante from Chelsea (free); Karim Benzema from Real Madrid (free); Jota from Celtic (25 million pounds); Fabinho from Liverpool (40 million pounds)

Al-Ahli - Manager: Matthias Jaissle since 2023; Edouard Mendy from Chelsea (16 million pounds); Roberto Firmino from Liverpool. (free); Riyad Mahrez from Manchester City (35 million euros); Allan Saint-Maximin from Newcastle (27.2 million euros); Franck Kessie from Barcelona (12.5 million euros); Roger Ibanez from AS Roma (28.5 million euros)

Al-Nassr - Manager: Luis Castro since 2023); Marcelo Brozovic from Inter Milan (18 million euros); Alex Telles from Manchester United. (6 million pounds) Seko Fofana from RC Lens. (25 million euros) Sadio Mane from Bayern Munich. (40 million euros)

Al-Hilal - Manager: Jorge Jesus since 2023; Kalidou Koulibaly from Chelsea. (17 million pounds) Ruben Neves from Wolverhampton Wanderers. (55 million euros) Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio. (40 million euros) Malcom from Zenit Saint Petersburg. (60 million euros) Neymar from Paris St Germain (90 million euros) Yassine Bounou from Sevilla (21 million euros)

Al-Ettifaq - Manager: Steven Gerrard since 2023; Moussa Dembele from Olympique Lyonnais (free); Jack Hendry from Club Brugge (6.9 million euros); Jordan Henderson from Liverpool. (12 million pounds)

Related Topics

Saudi Pro League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Saudi Arabia’s transfer deals this season: From Neymar to Bounou; Fees, records tracker
    Reuters
  2. Al-Hilal signs Moroccon keeper Yassine Bounou; joins Neymar and Co. in Saudi Pro League
    Reuters
  3. Hurdles champion Tobi Amusan’s doping suspension lifted; clear to participate in Budapest World Championships
    AP
  4. Union Berlin defying expectations in Bundesliga and relishing chance to rattle Champions League
    AP
  5. Iga Swiatek survives Zheng scare to reach Cincinnati Open quarterfinals
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Saudi Arabia’s transfer deals this season: From Neymar to Bounou; Fees, records tracker
    Reuters
  2. Al-Hilal signs Moroccon keeper Yassine Bounou; joins Neymar and Co. in Saudi Pro League
    Reuters
  3. Union Berlin defying expectations in Bundesliga and relishing chance to rattle Champions League
    AP
  4. Nike v. Adidas: FIFA Women’s World Cup sponsors gear up for England, Spain finale
    Reuters
  5. Barcelona defender Araujo sidelined with leg injury
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Saudi Arabia’s transfer deals this season: From Neymar to Bounou; Fees, records tracker
    Reuters
  2. Al-Hilal signs Moroccon keeper Yassine Bounou; joins Neymar and Co. in Saudi Pro League
    Reuters
  3. Hurdles champion Tobi Amusan’s doping suspension lifted; clear to participate in Budapest World Championships
    AP
  4. Union Berlin defying expectations in Bundesliga and relishing chance to rattle Champions League
    AP
  5. Iga Swiatek survives Zheng scare to reach Cincinnati Open quarterfinals
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment