FIFA investigating West Ham over Haller transfer Eintracht Frankfurt has lodged a complaint with FIFA claiming it is yet to receive 5.4 million pounds from West Ham for Sebastien Haller's transfer. Reuters 03 July, 2020 23:40 IST FIFA confirmed it had "received a claim from the German club Eintracht Frankfurt against the English club West Ham United" regarding the transfer of French striker Sebastien Haller. - Getty Images Reuters 03 July, 2020 23:40 IST FIFA is investigating a claim by Eintracht Frankfurt against West Ham United over the transfer of French striker Sebastien Haller, a spokesperson for soccer's world governing body said on Friday.British media reported that Frankfurt had lodged a complaint with FIFA claiming it had yet to receive 5.4 million pounds from West Ham as part of the deal that brought the 26-year-old to the London Stadium in 2019.RELATED| West Ham completes Sebastien Haller transfer for record fee "We can confirm that we have received a claim from the German club Eintracht Frankfurt against the English club West Ham United," a FIFA spokesperson said in a statement."The matter is currently still being investigated and consequently we cannot provide any further comments."RELATED| West Ham's top-flight future could be decided on final day, says Moyes Haller joined West Ham on a five-year deal for an undisclosed club record fee. He has scored seven goals in 27 league appearances for the Hammers, which is 16th in the Premier League standings with 30 points, three points clear of the relegation zone.