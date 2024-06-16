Serbia vs England, EURO 2024: Complete head-to-head record before Group C clash

Serbia makes its long-awaited return to the UEFA European Championship 2024 with a game against 2020 runner-up England at the Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen in a Group C match on Sunday.

While Serbia has not featured in the final tournament since 2000 – when it reached the last eight only to bow out after a record-equalling defeat – England is making its fourth successive appearance.

SERBIA VS ENGLAND HEAD-TO-HEAD

Played - 15

Serbia wins - 4

England wins - 6

Draws - 5

Serbia goals - 21

England goals - 25

This is the first fixture between the sides since a friendly in Leicester on 3 June 2003, which England won 2-1.

Steven Gerrard gave Sven-Göran Eriksson’s side a 35th-minute lead only for Nenad Jestrović to equalise ten minutes later for a Serbia and Montenegro side coached by Dejan Savićević before substitute Joe Cole scored England’s winner seven minutes from time.

England 2 - 1 Serbia and Montenegro, Jun 3, 2003 – Friendly Matches

Yugoslavia 1 - 4 England, Nov 11, 1987 – European Qualifiers

Yugoslavia 2 - 2 England, Jun 5, 1974 – Friendly Matches

Yugoslavia 1 - 0 England, Jun 5, 1968 – UEFA EURO

Yugoslavia 1 - 1 England, May 9, 1965 – Friendly Matches

Yugoslavia 5 - 0 England, May 11, 1958 – Friendly Matches

Yugoslavia 1 - 0 England, May 16, 1954 – Friendly Matches

Yugoslavia 2 - 1 England, May 18, 1939 – Friendly Matches

England 2 - 1 Yugoslavia, Dec 13, 1989 – Friendly Matches

England 2 - 0 Yugoslavia, Nov 12, 1986 – European Qualifiers

England 1 - 1 Yugoslavia, Oct 11, 1972 – Friendly Matches

England 2 - 0 Yugoslavia, May 4, 1966 – Friendly Matches

England 3 - 3 Yugoslavia, May 11, 1960 – Friendly Matches

England 3 - 0 Yugoslavia, Nov 28, 1956 – Friendly Matches

England 2 - 2 Yugoslavia, Nov 22, 1950 – Friendly Matches

England has won the last four fixtures between the teams, recording a 2-0 victory in London and a 4-1 success in Belgrade in qualifying for the 1988 European Championship.