Serbia vs England, EURO 2024: Complete head-to-head record before Group C clash

England has won the last four fixtures between the teams, recording a 2-0 victory in London and a 4-1 success in Belgrade in qualifying for the 1988 European Championship.

Published : Jun 16, 2024 13:35 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
England’s Harry Kane during training before the match against Serbia in the European Championship in Germany.
England's Harry Kane during training before the match against Serbia in the European Championship in Germany. | Photo Credit: REUTERS


England’s Harry Kane during training before the match against Serbia in the European Championship in Germany. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Serbia makes its long-awaited return to the UEFA European Championship 2024 with a game against 2020 runner-up England at the Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen in a Group C match on Sunday.

While Serbia has not featured in the final tournament since 2000 – when it reached the last eight only to bow out after a record-equalling defeat – England is making its fourth successive appearance.

SERBIA VS ENGLAND HEAD-TO-HEAD

  • Played - 15
  • Serbia wins - 4
  • England wins - 6
  • Draws - 5
  • Serbia goals - 21
  • England goals - 25

This is the first fixture between the sides since a friendly in Leicester on 3 June 2003, which England won 2-1.

Steven Gerrard gave Sven-Göran Eriksson’s side a 35th-minute lead only for Nenad Jestrović to equalise ten minutes later for a Serbia and Montenegro side coached by Dejan Savićević before substitute Joe Cole scored England’s winner seven minutes from time.

  • England 2 - 1 Serbia and Montenegro, Jun 3, 2003 – Friendly Matches
  • Yugoslavia 1 - 4 England, Nov 11, 1987 – European Qualifiers
  • Yugoslavia 2 - 2 England, Jun 5, 1974 – Friendly Matches
  • Yugoslavia 1 - 0 England, Jun 5, 1968 – UEFA EURO
  • Yugoslavia 1 - 1 England, May 9, 1965 – Friendly Matches
  • Yugoslavia 5 - 0 England, May 11, 1958 – Friendly Matches
  • Yugoslavia 1 - 0 England, May 16, 1954 – Friendly Matches
  • Yugoslavia 2 - 1 England, May 18, 1939 – Friendly Matches
  • England 2 - 1 Yugoslavia, Dec 13, 1989 – Friendly Matches
  • England 2 - 0 Yugoslavia, Nov 12, 1986 – European Qualifiers
  • England 1 - 1 Yugoslavia, Oct 11, 1972 – Friendly Matches
  • England 2 - 0 Yugoslavia, May 4, 1966 – Friendly Matches
  • England 3 - 3 Yugoslavia, May 11, 1960 – Friendly Matches
  • England 3 - 0 Yugoslavia, Nov 28, 1956 – Friendly Matches
  • England 2 - 2 Yugoslavia, Nov 22, 1950 – Friendly Matches

England has won the last four fixtures between the teams, recording a 2-0 victory in London and a 4-1 success in Belgrade in qualifying for the 1988 European Championship.

