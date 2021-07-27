Sergio Ramos out of PSG curtain-raiser with calf injury

Sergio Ramos will be unable to play in Paris Saint Germain’s curtain raiser for the upcoming season due to a calf injury, as announced by the club on Tuesday.

PSG, the winner of the French Cup will face Ligue 1 champion Lille in Sunday's Champions Trophy in Tel Aviv.

The 35-year-old World Cup winner with Spain moved to Paris on a free transfer after spending 16 years at La Liga side Real Madrid, where he won four Champions League title with Los Blancos.

ALSO READ | PSG strengthened by Ramos and Donnarumma, but will Mbappe stay?

Ramos, who won the European Championship twice, signed a two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain ahead of the 2021-22 season.