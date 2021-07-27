Football Football Sergio Ramos out of PSG curtain-raiser with calf injury The 35-year-old will sit out as PSG takes on Ligue 1 Champion Lille in Sunday's Champions Trophy in Tel Aviv. Team Sportstar 27 July, 2021 17:01 IST Ramos, who won the European Championship twice, signed a two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain ahead of the 2021-22 season. Team Sportstar 27 July, 2021 17:01 IST Sergio Ramos will be unable to play in Paris Saint Germain’s curtain raiser for the upcoming season due to a calf injury, as announced by the club on Tuesday.PSG, the winner of the French Cup will face Ligue 1 champion Lille in Sunday's Champions Trophy in Tel Aviv.The 35-year-old World Cup winner with Spain moved to Paris on a free transfer after spending 16 years at La Liga side Real Madrid, where he won four Champions League title with Los Blancos.ALSO READ | PSG strengthened by Ramos and Donnarumma, but will Mbappe stay?Ramos, who won the European Championship twice, signed a two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain ahead of the 2021-22 season. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :