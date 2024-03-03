MagazineBuy Print

Dybala scores again as Roma renaissance continues under De Rossi with win at Monza

Published : Mar 03, 2024 08:03 IST , MILAN - 2 MINS READ

AP
Paulo Dybala of AS Roma celebrates scoring his team’s third goal during the Serie A TIM match between AC Monza and AS Roma.
Paulo Dybala of AS Roma celebrates scoring his team’s third goal during the Serie A TIM match between AC Monza and AS Roma. | Photo Credit: EMILIO ANDREOLI/Getty Images
Paulo Dybala of AS Roma celebrates scoring his team’s third goal during the Serie A TIM match between AC Monza and AS Roma. | Photo Credit: EMILIO ANDREOLI/Getty Images

Paulo Dybala scored again and set up another as Roma won at Monza 4-1 in Serie A on Saturday to continue its renaissance under coach Daniele De Rossi.

Fresh from a hat trick against Torino on Monday, Dybala capped another fine performance with a free kick in the 63rd minute after goals from Lorenzo Pellegrini and Romelu Lukaku.

Leandro Paredes converted a late penalty then Andrea Carboni scored a consolation for Monza.

Roma has won all but one of its seven Serie A matches since De Rossi replaced the fired Jose Mourinho and moved up to fifth, a point behind Bologna. The capital team has also reached the Europa League round of 16 where it will face Brighton on Thursday.

Monza was unbeaten in its previous five matches but Roma took full control of an entertaining match late in the first half.

Seven minutes from halftime, Lukaku diverted Bryan Cristante’s pass into the path of Pellegrini and the Roma captain muscled his way past Samuele Birindelli before drilling into the bottom right corner.

Lukaku doubled Roma’s advantage four minutes later when he fired in Dybala’s cross. It was Dybala’s seventh assist in Serie A and the Argentine World Cup winner netted his 12th league goal in the second half when he curled a free kick into the bottom right corner.

Roma extended its lead again eight minutes from time when Paredes blasted a spot kick into the top right corner after Monza midfielder Warren Bondo was penalized for hauling Dean Huijsen over on a corner.

Carboni fired a long-range effort home with three minutes remaining.

Related Topics

Paulo Dybala /

Roma /

Daniele De Rossi /

Serie A 2023-24

