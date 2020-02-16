Football Football Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo rested by Juventus for Brescia match Juventus will be without Cristiano Ronaldo for Sunday's match against Brescia, with Maurizio Sarri opting to rest his star forward for the match. Dom Farrell 16 February, 2020 08:17 IST Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been rested for the game against Brescia. - Getty Images Dom Farrell 16 February, 2020 08:17 IST Cristiano Ronaldo has been left out of Juventus' squad to face Brescia in Serie A on Sunday.Ronaldo's penalty to snatch a 1-1 draw in the first leg of Juve's Coppa Italia semifinal against Milan on Thursday continued his run of scoring in every match he has played in 2020.The five-time Ballon d'Or winner's next chance to continue that run and his record of netting in each of his previous nine Serie A games is likely to come in next weekend's trip to SPAL.READ | Lazio vs Inter: How Immobile and Romelu Lukaku compare in Serie A this season Ronaldo's next appearance will be the 1,000th outing of his highly decorated professional career.Juve is level on points with leader Inter Milan at the summit and head coach Maurizio Sarri is once again without injured quartet Douglas Costa, Federico Bernardeschi, Sami Khedira, Giorgio Chiellini and Merih Demiral. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos