Football

Serie A: Fiorentina fury at ‘racist’ Atalanta chants at owner Commisso

In a statement, Fiorentina’s general manager Joe Barone said that Atalanta fans racially abused Commisso, with Italian media reporting chants mocking his southern Italian origins.

AFP
Bergamo 03 October, 2022 05:00 IST
Bergamo 03 October, 2022 05:00 IST
Fiorentina players leave the pitch after losing the Serie A match between Atalanta and Fiorentina, in Bergamo.

Fiorentina players leave the pitch after losing the Serie A match between Atalanta and Fiorentina, in Bergamo. | Photo Credit: Spada

In a statement, Fiorentina’s general manager Joe Barone said that Atalanta fans racially abused Commisso, with Italian media reporting chants mocking his southern Italian origins.

Fiorentina demanded government intervention after its owner Rocco Commisso was targeted with chants it branded “racist” before Sunday’s 1-0 defeat at Atalanta.

In a statement, Fiorentina’s general manager Joe Barone said that Atalanta fans racially abused Commisso, with Italian media reporting chants mocking his southern Italian origins.

Commisso was born in Calabria on Italy’s toe but while still a child moved to New York City, where he eventually became an American citizen and a wealthy media magnate.

Also Read
Giampaolo sacked as Sampdoria manager

“Today we were witness to a shameful episode, not from an individual but from an entire stand,” said Barone, also an Italian-American.

“We fought racism in America and today in Italy we have an unacceptable situation. Not only does the league have to intervene but also CONI (Italy’s Olympic committee) and the government.

“We’re disgusted and we expect severe punishment.”

In Italy chants against southerners -- known as “territorial discrimination” -- are taken as seriously as racial abuse of black people due to the history of discrimination against them in the country’s wealthier northern area such as Bergamo where Atalanta are based.

The most common target for these chants are Napoli, southern Italy’s biggest and most recognisable club.

In August Fiorentina were fined 15,000 euros for chants asking for Mount Vesuvius to explode, a chant so popular among football fans it even ended up on music streaming service Spotify.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri pips Harvey Elliott as youngest ever Premier League debutant

The Lewandowski coefficient - a journey of excellence from Bayern Munich to Barcelona

Kalyan Chaubey: 10 things to know about the newly elected AIFF President

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us