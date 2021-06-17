Gennaro Gattuso leaves Fiorentina job after 22 days in charge

Fiorentina has parted ways with manager Gennaro Gattuso 22 days after announcing his appointment, the Serie A club said on Thursday.

Gattuso was named Fiorentina's manager for the 2021-22 season on May 25 after he left his role at Napoli. The Italian was appointed following Giuseppe Iachini's departure.

Fiorentina did not give a reason for Gattuso's exit, but widespread reports in the Italian media said the 43-year-old had been in a dispute with the club over transfer signings this summer.

"ACF Fiorentina and Mister Rino Gattuso, by mutual agreement, have decided not to follow up on the previous agreements and therefore not to start the next football season together," Fiorentina said in a statement https://www.acffiorentina.com/en/news/all/news-men-first-team/2021-06-17/acf-fiorentina-statement.

Gattuso failed to secure Champions League qualification at Napoli last season, with the team finishing fifth, one point behind fourth-placed Juventus.

Fiorentina, which finished 13th last campaign, said it will immediately begin its hunt for a new manager.