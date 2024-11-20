Gerson stunner gives Brazil 1-1 draw with Uruguay in FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier

Brazil drew 1-1 with Uruguay in South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup on Tuesday after Gerson’s brilliant strike cancelled out Federico Valverde’s opener for the visitors.

Five-time World Cup winner Brazil is fifth in the CONMEBOL standings on 18 points, one point behind Colombia and Ecuador, after picking up its second straight draw.

Uruguay is second on 20 points, five behind leader Argentina.

The top six will automatically qualify for the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

After a tight first half, Real Madrid midfielder Valverde opened the scoring in the 55th minute when he curled a fine long-range low shot into the far corner.

Gerson brought the hosts level seven minutes later, the Flamengo midfielder scoring his first international goal with a terrific volley after a poor clearance by the Uruguayan defence.

“I’d actually swap my goal for the win,” Gerson told Brazil’s Globo TV. “We knew it was a tough game and we wanted to win. We conceded the goal and got the equaliser.

“We’ll just have to keep working at our clubs and next year when there’s another international break we can go for it. We just have to keep working and trust in our work.”

Brazil pushed for a winner but late efforts from Luis Enrique and Raphinha went wide as boos from home fans at the Arena Fonte Nove rang out at the final whistle.

“I think the booing is more about the result, because in my opinion we gave it all,” Raphinha said.

“I’m proud of those who played and even those on the bench. We did everything we could to get the result. We played a lot of football and we have to leave with our heads held high.”