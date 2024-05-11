MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Inzaghi gets ‘all answers needed’ as Inter humiliates Frosinone

Clinical Inter Milan returned to winning ways with a 5-0 thrashing of relegation-threatened Frosinone on Friday and coach Simone Inzaghi admitted he had no questions left following his side’s stellar performance.

Published : May 11, 2024 09:14 IST , Gdansk - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi.
Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Clinical Inter Milan returned to winning ways with a 5-0 thrashing of relegation-threatened Frosinone on Friday and coach Simone Inzaghi admitted he had no questions left following his side’s stellar performance.

Champions Inter stumbled to a 1-0 loss at relegation-battling Sassuolo last weekend but bounced back at Frosinone when five different players were on target to further hamper Frosinone’s hopes of steering away from the relegation zone.

“I got the answers I wanted even though there was no need (for them),” Inzaghi told a press conference.

“A lot of guys who have played less answered and even contributed with a goal, I’m thinking about (Tajon) Buchanan and (Marko) Arnautovic.

“Important answers also came from (Kristjan) Asllani, who has grown a lot and has also played parts in important games.”

Inter, who remained on track to beat the club record of 97 points set in the 2006-07 season, has also equalled the 15 away wins recorded in that season and maintained its 10th clean sheet, previously seen in 2007-08.

“I have a club that has been working for some time to ensure that the team improves because we always have to grow,” Inzaghi said when asked would the team keep up the pace next season.

“Now we have two matches in which we will do our best and then we will think about next season.

“The celebration? What our fans did to us will always remain within each of us. It’s the shield of joy, I will always thank the fans.”

Inzaghi is set to remain at Inter, with Italian media reporting he has already agreed a new deal which puts him at the helm of the club beyond 2025.

“You know what relationship I have with the club. We will all sit down and talk, but we are already in contact every day,” Inzaghi said.

Related Topics

Inter Milan /

Frosinone /

Simone Inzaghi

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Inzaghi gets ‘all answers needed’ as Inter humiliates Frosinone
    Reuters
  2. Brazil government wants all local football tournaments suspended due to massive floods in the south
    AP
  3. Brazilian athletes drop Paris 2024 Olympic dreams to help flood victims
    Reuters
  4. Italian Open: Djokovic says he’s ‘fine’ after being hit on the head by a water bottle
    AP
  5. Djokovic wins his opener at the Italian Open 
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Inzaghi gets ‘all answers needed’ as Inter humiliates Frosinone
    Reuters
  2. Brazil government wants all local football tournaments suspended due to massive floods in the south
    AP
  3. Serie A: Inter thrashes Frosinone 5-0 for season’s best win
    Reuters
  4. Kylian Mbappe announces PSG exit amid rumours of Real Madrid move
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024: Indonesia sorry for online racism after Guinea loss ends Olympic dream
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Inzaghi gets ‘all answers needed’ as Inter humiliates Frosinone
    Reuters
  2. Brazil government wants all local football tournaments suspended due to massive floods in the south
    AP
  3. Brazilian athletes drop Paris 2024 Olympic dreams to help flood victims
    Reuters
  4. Italian Open: Djokovic says he’s ‘fine’ after being hit on the head by a water bottle
    AP
  5. Djokovic wins his opener at the Italian Open 
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment