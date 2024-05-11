MagazineBuy Print

Serie A: Inter thrashes Frosinone 5-0 for season’s best win

Champions Inter Milan hammered relegation-battling Frosinone 5-0 in Serie A on Friday, with Simone Inzaghi’s side securing its biggest winning margin this season.

Published : May 11, 2024 07:34 IST , FROSINONE - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Inter Milan’s Tajon Buchanan, left, and Marcus Thuram celebrates after Buchanan scored during the Serie A match between Frosinone and Inter.
Inter Milan’s Tajon Buchanan, left, and Marcus Thuram celebrates after Buchanan scored during the Serie A match between Frosinone and Inter. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Inter Milan's Tajon Buchanan, left, and Marcus Thuram celebrates after Buchanan scored during the Serie A match between Frosinone and Inter. | Photo Credit: AP

Champions Inter Milan hammered relegation-battling Frosinone 5-0 in Serie A on Friday, with Simone Inzaghi’s side securing its biggest winning margin this season.

Inter, who on Saturday suffered its second league defeat of the campaign when it was beaten 1-0 by second-from-bottom Sassuolo, also maintained its chances to beat the club record of 97 points set in the 2006-07 season.

Currently on 92 points, it next host Lazio on May 19 before ending the season at lowly Hellas Verona.

Davide Frattesi opened the scoring for Inter in the 19th minute, sending the ball in with his knee from a Marcus Thuram pass, which deflected off one of Frosinone defenders.

READ | Kylian Mbappe announces PSG exit amid rumours of Real Madrid move

Marko Arnautovic doubled the lead for Inter at the hour mark with a low first-time finish into the middle of the goal and Tajon Buchanan made it 3-0 for his debut Inter goal, before substitute Lautaro Martinez and Thuram sealed the win.

Frosinone sits 17th on 32 points with two points separating it from the relegation zone before 18th-placed Udinese travel to Lecce on Monday.

