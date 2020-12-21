Football Football Italian club Genoa fires coach Rolando Maran after slow start Genoa has just one victory in 13 games this season in Serie A and was in 19th place as it prepared to play at Spezia on Wednesday. PTI 21 December, 2020 19:11 IST Genoa has just one victory in 13 games this season in Serie A and is currently at 19th place on the table. - GETTY IMAGES PTI 21 December, 2020 19:11 IST Italian club Genoa fired coach Rolando Maran on Monday as the team remained stuck in the relegation zone following a 2-0 loss to Benevento.Genoa has just one victory in 13 games this season in Serie A and was in 19th place as it prepared to play at Spezia on Wednesday.READ | Arsenal boss Arteta issues rallying cry ahead of Man City test In a brief statement, the team said the 57-year-old Italian coach had been fired.“The club thanks the coach and his staff for their commitment,” it said.In the 2013-14 season, Maran was fired twice by the same club — Catania. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos