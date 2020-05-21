Football Football Juventus plans for larger training groups after negative COVID-19 tests Juventus' latest round of testing shows no players have contracted coronavirus in a week in which team training resumed. Joe Wright 21 May, 2020 21:54 IST Cristiano Ronaldo has joined his Juventus teammates in training this week. - Getty Images Joe Wright 21 May, 2020 21:54 IST Juventus plans to allow larger groups to come together for training after its latest COVID-19 tests all returned negative results.The Serie A champion has had players take part in individual sessions in small groups at Continassa this week, with strict social distancing measures enforced.Under guidelines issued by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC), Juve carried out a new round of tests for the whole first team, all of which have come back negative."In the next few days, training will resume in larger groups," the club said in a statement.READ | Lukaku opens up on Chelsea Champions League snub under Villas-Boas Serie A clubs voted to have the season resume from June 13, but a government decree means no matches will be able to take place until at least after June 14.A decision on if and when 2019-20 can get back under way is due to be made on May 28.Juve was top of the table by a point from Lazio when the competition was suspended in March. Star forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been back in training this week, having returned to Turin from his native Madeira. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos