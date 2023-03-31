Football

Serie A: Napoli’s Osimhen set to miss AC Milan clash

Nigeria’s Osimhen, who is in his third season at Napoli after previous stints in the Bundesliga with VfL Wolfsburg and in Ligue 1 with Lille, is the league’s top scorer this season with 21 goals.

31 March, 2023 18:29 IST
Napoli’s Victor Osimhen applauds fans after a Serie A game.

Napoli’s Victor Osimhen applauds fans after a Serie A game. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen is set to miss their league clash against AC Milan on Sunday due to injury, the Serie A leaders said on Friday.

“Osimhen, since returning with the national team, has experienced discomfort in his left adductor and underwent tests that revealed a distractive injury,” Napoli said.

“His condition will be evaluated next week.”

Napoli are top of the standings on 71 points, 23 ahead of defending champions Milan after 27 games, and appear set to win their first league title since 1990.

