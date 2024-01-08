MagazineBuy Print

Late Vlahovic goal earns Juventus narrow win at 10-man Salernitana

The win allowed Juventus to keep pace with leader Inter Milan in the title race as it reached the halfway mark in the campaign in second spot in the standings on 46 points.

Published : Jan 08, 2024 09:35 IST , SALERNO

Reuters
Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal.
Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal. | Photo Credit: AP

A stoppage-time header by Dusan Vlahovic helped Juventus come from behind to grab a 2-1 win at Salernitana in Serie A on Sunday after the hosts were reduced to 10 men early in the second half.

The win allowed Juventus to keep pace with leader Inter Milan in the title race as it reached the halfway mark in the campaign in second spot in the standings on 46 points.

Juventus are two points behind Inter, which beat lowly Verona 2-1 in a drama-filled clash on Saturday, and seven above third-placed AC Milan.

Salernitana midfielder Giulio Maggiore beat Juve goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny with an unstoppable shot from the edge of the box before the break but Samuel Iling-Junior equalised in the 65th minute and Vlahovic headed home the winner in the 91st.

The hosts were left with 10 men when Maggiore received his second booking for a tackle on Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot in the 53rd minute.

Salernitana, who on Thursday were thrashed 6-1 at Juve in the Coppa Italia last 16 after opening the scoring in the first minute, had an early chance through Junior Sambia but Szczesny did well to keep out his low shot towards the near corner.

However, Filippo Inzaghi’s side took the lead six minutes before halftime, and Juventus were poor in front of goal until Iling-Junior found the leveller, striking into the roof of the net from close range.

But 10-man Salernitana did not let Juve settle and Szczesny had to keep out a long-range effort from Domagoj Bradaric one minute later.

The Pole had a lucky escape moments later when Simeon Nwankwo struck just wide from close range.

Vlahovic, who set up Iling-Junior for the equaliser, scored the winner with a towering header from near the penalty spot, after a neat pass from defender Danilo.

Juventus is unbeaten in its last 14 Serie A games, the longest ongoing unbeaten streak in the competition. It next hosts 14th-placed Sassuolo on Jan. 16.

Salernitana, which is bottom with 12 points from 19 games, visits champion Napoli on Saturday.

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
