Torino player tests positive for coronavirus

A Torino player tested positive for coronavirus, the Serie A side announced on Wednesday.

The unnamed Torino squad member – currently asymptomatic – contracted COVID-19 following an initial medical examination.

Torino said the player has been quarantined and will be constantly monitored in the coming days.

“During the first medical tests carried out on the Torino FC players, a positivity to COVID-19 emerged,” the northern club said in a statement.

“The football player, currently asymptomatic, was immediately placed in quarantine and will be constantly monitored.”

Torino has been one of the clubs to express concerns about a return to competition as Italy grapples with a pandemic which has killed nearly 30,000 people in the country.

Torino president Urbano Cairo this week conceded there were “divergent opinions” even if officially all 20 Serie A teams have backed completing the season suspended since March 10.

On Thursday, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) will meet the government's Technical Scientific Committee to discuss the medical protocol for group training scheduled on May 18.

But sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora warned that it was “impossible to set a date” for a return to Serie A action before seeing how the contagion evolves over the coming weeks.

