Football Football Serie A: Zlatan Ibrahimovic 'certainly won't remain at Milan' Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic has been told by Zlatan Ibrahimovic that the Swede is leaving AC Milan after this season. Liam Blackburn 17 May, 2020 17:56 IST Zlatan Ibrahimovic has scored three times in eight appearances since returning to AC Milan in January - Getty Images Liam Blackburn 17 May, 2020 17:56 IST Zlatan Ibrahimovic has confirmed he is leaving AC Milan after this season, according to Sinisa Mihajlovic.The Bologna boss, who was a coach at Inter Milan during Ibrahimovic's time there, claims he has received assurances from Ibrahimovic that he will once again be a free agent when his short-term deal at San Siro expires.Ibrahimovic has scored three times in eight appearances since returning to Milan in January after two years in MLS with LA Galaxy."He called me a few days ago and we'll see what he decides to do in the summer," Mihajlovic told Serbian show Vece sa Ivanom Ivanovicem. "He certainly won't remain at Milan, it remains to be seen whether he'll join us or return to Sweden."The 38-year-old began his career at Malmo before moving to Ajax and he has a statue outside his first club's stadium.READ | Rumour Has It: Barcelona wants Dest to solve problematic right-back position However, his relationship with Malmo's fans has been soured due to Ibrahimovic's part ownership of rival Hammarby and the striker's monument has been vandalised on numerous occasions.A move to Bologna could therefore be appealing to Ibrahimovic, with Mihajlovic not expecting to encounter the type of problems ex-Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola had with the brash Swede."Ibra treats me differently from the others, he watches what he says and how he behaves," Mihajlovic added. "That's because dangerous people recognise each other!"Ibrahimovic is due to be out of contract after the 2019-20 Serie A concludes, though there is an option to extend the deal by another year. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos