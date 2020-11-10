Football

Sheffield Wednesday sacked manager Garry Monk after poor start

Wednesday who sacked manager Garry Monk on Monday, sits 23rd in the standings, partly for incurring a six-point deduction for breaching profit and sustainability rules.

10 November, 2020 09:50 IST

Sheffield Wednesday sacked manager Garry Monk on Monday after the club made a poor start to the new Championship season.

Wednesday sits 23rd in the standings, partly for incurring a six-point deduction for breaching profit and sustainability rules, but just three wins from 11 league games has been deemed not good enough for Monk to remain in charge.

"I feel the time is right to make a change and I wish Garry and his team all the best for the future," chairman Dejphon Chansiri said.

"I would like to say thank you for the time and effort Garry and his staff have committed to Sheffield Wednesday,"

