Former Indian footballer Shyamal Ghosh passes away at 71

Former Indian football player Shyamal Ghosh, who represented the national team in the 1970s, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, in Kolkata at the age of 71, following a brief illness.

Ghosh, considered by many to be the most skilful defender of his generation, made his international debut in the Merdeka Cup against Thailand in 1974 and was part of the Indian team in the 1974 Asian Games.

At the domestic level, Ghosh represented both East Bengal and Mohun Bagan, winning several trophies, including Kolkata League, IFA Shield, Durand Cup and Rovers Cup.

He found more successful for East Bengal, where he spend seven seasons, captaining the side in the 1977 season.

Ghosh also found success in the Santosh Trophy, representing Bengal five times, and winning the title thrice - 1975, 1976 and 1977.

in 2016, Ghosh was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award by East Bengal.

Expressing his sorrow at the passing of Ghosh, AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey said: “The death of Shyamal-da is a huge blow for Indian Football. Apart from being one of the finest footballers of the 1970s, he was known for his impeccable manners, and remained a gentleman to the core on and off the field throughout his life. My thoughts go out to his family at this hour of grief.”

Dr Shaji Prabhakaran, Secretary General, AIFF, said, “Shyamal Ghosh was a role model for budding defenders for his sheer skills. We all are extremely saddened by his passing away. It is a big shock for the entire Indian Football fraternity. My condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace.”