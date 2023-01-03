Football

Former Indian footballer Shyamal Ghosh passes away at 71

Ghosh, considered by many to be the most skilful defender of his generation, made his international debut in the Merdeka Cup against Thailand in 1974 and was part of the Indian team in the 1974 Asian Games.

Team Sportstar
03 January, 2023 23:17 IST
03 January, 2023 23:17 IST
Shyamal Ghosh foils Biswajit Bhattacharji’s (20) attempt to get through the defence during the football match between Mohun Bagan and Rajasthan in Calcutta.

Shyamal Ghosh foils Biswajit Bhattacharji’s (20) attempt to get through the defence during the football match between Mohun Bagan and Rajasthan in Calcutta. | Photo Credit: SUSHANTA PATRONOBISH

Ghosh, considered by many to be the most skilful defender of his generation, made his international debut in the Merdeka Cup against Thailand in 1974 and was part of the Indian team in the 1974 Asian Games.

Former Indian football player Shyamal Ghosh, who represented the national team in the 1970s, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, in Kolkata at the age of 71, following a brief illness. 

Ghosh, considered by many to be the most skilful defender of his generation, made his international debut in the Merdeka Cup against Thailand in 1974 and was part of the Indian team in the 1974 Asian Games.

At the domestic level, Ghosh represented both East Bengal and Mohun Bagan, winning several trophies, including Kolkata League, IFA Shield, Durand Cup and Rovers Cup.

He found more successful for East Bengal, where he spend seven seasons, captaining the side in the 1977 season.

Also Read
ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters beats Jamshedpur FC 3-1 to begin New Year in style

Ghosh also found success in the Santosh Trophy, representing Bengal five times, and winning the title thrice - 1975, 1976 and 1977.

in 2016, Ghosh was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award by East Bengal.

Expressing his sorrow at the passing of Ghosh, AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey said: “The death of Shyamal-da is a huge blow for Indian Football. Apart from being one of the finest footballers of the 1970s, he was known for his impeccable manners, and remained a gentleman to the core on and off the field throughout his life. My thoughts go out to his family at this hour of grief.”  

Dr Shaji Prabhakaran, Secretary General, AIFF, said, “Shyamal Ghosh was a role model for budding defenders for his sheer skills. We all are extremely saddened by his passing away. It is a big shock for the entire Indian Football fraternity. My condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace.”

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us