Football Football Sevilla's Kjaer joins Milan on loan after ending Atalanta spell Defender Simon Kjaer made five Serie A appearances and enjoyed one Champions League outing with Atalanta, but has now joined its Italian rival AC Milan. Russell Greaves 13 January, 2020 17:23 IST Simon Kjaer - Getty Images Sevilla defender Simon Kjaer has joined Milan on loan with a view to a permanent move after cutting short his spell with Atalanta.The Denmark international made five Serie A appearances and enjoyed one Champions League outing with Atalanta, but has now joined their Italian rivals.Sevilla, the club Kjaer moved to from Fenerbahce in 2017, confirmed the switch in a brief statement on Monday, revealing a purchase option that will come into force at the end of the season.ALSO READ| Caldara completes Atalanta return after injury-hit Milan spell Milan boss Stefano Pioli will hope Kjaer can provide a boost to his flagging side, which sits 10th in the table.The San Siro club has been buoyed by the return of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, which scored in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Cagliari to snap a three-game winless streak.