Sir Alex Ferguson to be honoured with a bronze statue by Aberdeen

Former Manchester United and Aberdeen manager Sir Alex Ferguson will be honoured with a statue by the Scottish side for his spell with the club, Aberdeen said on Thursday.

The bronze statue, to be located on the external concourse outside the Richard Donald Stand, will be based on a photograph of Ferguson celebrating Aberdeen's Scottish Premier Division victory in 1980.

That championship was a special event as it was the first time in 15 years that the league had not been won by either Rangers or Celtic, the two heavyweights of Scottish football.

"I am thrilled and honoured by this recognition from Aberdeen Football Club, where I spent a fantastic and memorable part of my managerial career," Ferguson said in a club statement.

Aberdeen said Ferguson's statue will be the first of a series that is being planned to "celebrate and honour the Club's heroes".

Ferguson guided Aberdeen to three Scottish league titles, four Scottish Cups and the European Cup Winners' Cup.

He managed the side from 1978 to 1986 before joining Manchester United, where he won 38 trophies with the English Premier League club.