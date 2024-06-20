MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

SLO v SER, Euro 2024: Jovic scores stoppage-time equaliser for Serbia against Slovenia

After a goalless and tight first-half, right-back Zan Karnicnik found the net in the 69th minute to give his side the lead but Luka Jovic scored a stoppage time equaliser for Serbia.

Published : Jun 20, 2024 20:26 IST , MUNICH - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Luka Jovic scored stoppage time winner against Slovenia.
Luka Jovic scored stoppage time winner against Slovenia. | Photo Credit: MICHAELA STACHE
infoIcon

Luka Jovic scored stoppage time winner against Slovenia. | Photo Credit: MICHAELA STACHE

Serbia substitute Luka Jovic headed a last-gasp equaliser to salvage a 1-1 draw with Slovenia in an entertaining Group C clash at Euro 2024 on Thursday.

A brilliantly worked goal from right-back Zan Karnicnik had given Slovenia the lead and put it on the brink of its first-ever Euros win before Serbia’s Jovic nodded home a corner five minutes into added time to leave its opponent distraught.

Slovenia missed several good chances before Karnicnik drove upfield from the edge of his penalty area, released the ball to Timi Elsnik and then met a beautiful return cross to slot past Predrag Rajkovic in the 69th minute.

Serbia failed to capitalise on periods of superiority despite the menace of veteran striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, who saw a close-range shot deflected by Karnicnik onto the woodwork until Jovic struck.

The result at the Munich Football Arena put Slovenia in second place on two points, with group leader England to come in its third and final Group C game. Serbia, bottom with one point, faces Denmark next.

Related Topics

Slovenia /

Serbia /

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2024: IND 79/3 (10); Rashid Khan removes Pant, Kohli
    Team Sportstar
  2. SLO v SER, Euro 2024: Jovic scores stoppage-time equaliser for Serbia against Slovenia
    Reuters
  3. Indian recurve archery teams all but qualify for Paris Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli becomes top run-scorer in T20Is for India, surpasses Rohit Sharma
    Team Sportstar
  5. Denmark vs England LIVE score, EURO 2024: DEN v ENG; Starting lineups, stats
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Which teams have won CONMEBOL Copa America the most number of times?
    Team Sportstar
  2. SLO v SER, Euro 2024: Jovic scores stoppage-time equaliser for Serbia against Slovenia
    Reuters
  3. Denmark vs England LIVE score, EURO 2024: DEN v ENG; Starting lineups, stats
    Team Sportstar
  4. What is the prize money of Copa America 2024?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Serbia FA threatens to quit tournament if UEFA does not punish Croats, Albanians over chants
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2024: IND 79/3 (10); Rashid Khan removes Pant, Kohli
    Team Sportstar
  2. SLO v SER, Euro 2024: Jovic scores stoppage-time equaliser for Serbia against Slovenia
    Reuters
  3. Indian recurve archery teams all but qualify for Paris Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli becomes top run-scorer in T20Is for India, surpasses Rohit Sharma
    Team Sportstar
  5. Denmark vs England LIVE score, EURO 2024: DEN v ENG; Starting lineups, stats
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment