Sonaldo - Mourinho compares Son's 'tremendous' goal to famous Ronaldo strike

Jose Mourinho compared Son Heung-min's solo strike in Tottenham's 5-0 win against Burnley to a famous goal scored by Brazil legend Ronaldo.

Son picked up the ball just outside his own 18-yard box, took on several opposition players and fired past Nick Pope to steal the show in Saturday's one-sided affair.

The mazy run and finish was described by former Tottenham striker Gary Lineker as the goal of the season, while Mourinho saw similarities to the stunning individual effort by then-Barcelona star Ronaldo against Compostela in 1996.

Mourinho was assistant to Barca coach Bobby Robson at the time of that incredible strike and has since described Ronaldo as "the best player I'd ever seen take to the field".

The Tottenham coach revealed on Saturday that Son had already earned a new nickname in the Mourinho household coming into the Burnley game.

"It is a tremendous goal. Even before this goal, my son calls him 'Sonaldo' after Ronaldo Luis Nazario," Mourinho said at his post-match news conference.

"The only thing that comes to my mind is the goal when I had the honour of being next to Sir Bobby Robson when Ronaldo scored a wonderful goal.

"From the outside, I had a feeling. I remember speaking to Sir Alex [Ferguson] about Park Ji-sung. Maybe it's a cultural thing. These players are very coachable. The kid is fantastic. I'm very happy, so happy."

"This kind of goal is, for me, really, really special."



Harry Kane scored twice in the Burnley rout, while Lucas Moura and Moussa Sissoko were also on target as Spurs made it 16 goals scored in five matches under Mourinho.

Four of those games have ended in victory, with Tottenham closing to within six points of the Premier League's top four and already through to the last 16 of the Champions League ahead of their midweek clash with Bayern Munich.

Mourinho plans to leave out Kane for the trip to Bavaria, but 17-year-old striker Troy Parrott could make an appearance after being handed his Premier League debut as a late substitute against Burnley.

"Today he played in the Premier League at the age of 17," Mourinho said. "Will he play against Bayern Munich? I don't know. All I can say is Harry Kane won't. Who plays, we'll see.

"This was a perfect day for us - no injuries, a clean sheet, goals, perfect football, kids coming on for their first Premier League football. Finally, the boys get a day off tomorrow that I've not been able to give them yet."

Burnley fell to 13th after a third defeat in a row, and manager Sean Dyche acknowledged the past week had been a reality check for his side.

"We've given the ball away five times and they've scored five goals," he told reporters. "It's unlike us, even against these good sides, to give the ball away so often, and it's been a tough day.

"We've shown we can play against these sort of teams and make life awkward, and we have to get back to that.

"We didn't start with that edge you need and it's been a week of reality for us, but we know there's a huge gulf in this league when the big teams are on it, so for us now it's onwards and upwards."