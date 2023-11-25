MagazineBuy Print

South Africa withdraws bid to host 2027 Women’s World Cup

South Africa was among four bids confirmed by FIFA, but the country will instead focus on submitting a bid for the 2031 tournament.

Published : Nov 25, 2023 09:20 IST , Johannesburg - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: FIFA Women’s World Cup trophy.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: FIFA Women’s World Cup trophy. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: FIFA Women’s World Cup trophy. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

South Africa has withdrawn its bid to host the Women’s World Cup in 2027, the Football Association (SAFA) said on Friday.

South Africa was among four bids confirmed by FIFA, but the country will instead focus on submitting a bid for the 2031 tournament.

“We felt that it was better to present a well-prepared bid for the 2031 FIFA Women’s World Cup and ensure we put our best foot forward, rather than producing a rushed presentation,” SAFA CEO Lydia Monyepao said on the FA’s official website.

ALSO READ | Premier League 2023-24: Man City’s Erling Haaland could play against Liverpool despite injury scare

The remaining candidates are a joint bid from Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands, one from Brazil and another joint bid by Mexico and the United States.

The FIFA Congress will decide the hosts on May 17, 2024.

Australia and New Zealand held the 2023 tournament, which Spain won. The U.S., Mexico and Canada will co-host the men’s World Cup in 2026. 

