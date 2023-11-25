MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League 2023-24: Man City’s Erling Haaland could play against Liverpool despite injury scare

Erling Haaland suffered a knock against the Faroe Islands last week and did not feature for his country against Scotland on Sunday.

Published : Nov 25, 2023 08:56 IST , MANCHESTER - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Erling Haaland.
FILE PHOTO: Erling Haaland. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Erling Haaland. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Erling Haaland could play in Manchester City’s Premier League match against Liverpool on Saturday despite an injury scare while on international duty with Norway.

Haaland suffered a knock against the Faroe Islands last week and did not feature for his country against Scotland on Sunday. But City manager Pep Guardiola said Friday the striker was in contention for the top-of-the-table clash with Liverpool.

“He trained yesterday with some niggles,” he said. “Today we are in the last training, hopefully he can play a part.”

Haaland has scored 20 goals in 22 appearances for club and country this season.

ALSO READ | Bundesliga 2023-24: Kane extends scoring run to take Bayern back on top with 1-0 win over Cologne

Defending champion City is one point ahead of Liverpool at the top of the table.

City and Liverpool have been the dominant teams in English football’s top flight in recent years and Jurgen Klopp looks set to challenge Guardiola again after rebuilding his team.

Liverpool challenged for an unprecedented clean sweep of trophies two seasons ago, but last term ended up empty-handed and missed out on qualification for the Champions League.

“This team doesn’t have to pass a test now, the direction we are going — up — is really the right one, that is obvious,” Klopp said.

Related Topics

Erling Haaland /

Manchester City /

Premier League /

Premier League 2023-24 /

norway /

Liverpool /

Jurgen Klopp

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League 2023-24: Man City’s Erling Haaland could play against Liverpool despite injury scare
    AP
  2. Ligue 1 2023-24: Mbappe scores in PSG 5-0 win over Monaco
    AP
  3. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 2: Karnataka, Tamil Nadu to bat first; Baroda opts to bowl; Toss updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Leclerc fastest, Sainz crashes as Ferrari out-pace Mercedes in practice session
    AFP
  5. Bundesliga 2023-24: Kane extends scoring run to take Bayern back on top with 1-0 win over Cologne
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League 2023-24: Man City’s Erling Haaland could play against Liverpool despite injury scare
    AP
  2. Manchester City vs Liverpool, Premier League: When, where to watch, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Premier League: Onana ready to face Everton, Hojlund doubtful, says Ten Hag
    Reuters
  4. Premier League: Guardiola hopeful Haaland fit to play in top-two clash with Liverpool
    Reuters
  5. Premier League: Nkunku still out for Chelsea, says Pochettino
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League 2023-24: Man City’s Erling Haaland could play against Liverpool despite injury scare
    AP
  2. Ligue 1 2023-24: Mbappe scores in PSG 5-0 win over Monaco
    AP
  3. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 2: Karnataka, Tamil Nadu to bat first; Baroda opts to bowl; Toss updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Leclerc fastest, Sainz crashes as Ferrari out-pace Mercedes in practice session
    AFP
  5. Bundesliga 2023-24: Kane extends scoring run to take Bayern back on top with 1-0 win over Cologne
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment