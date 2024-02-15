MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

South Korea football officials recommend firing coach Klinsmann

South Korea’s top football officials recommended Thursday that coach Jurgen Klinsmann be fired, saying “leadership change is necessary” after their Asian Cup semi-final exit and in-fighting among star players.

Published : Feb 15, 2024 13:15 IST , Seoul - 3 MINS READ

AFP
File image of Jurgen Klinsmann.
File image of Jurgen Klinsmann. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

File image of Jurgen Klinsmann. | Photo Credit: AFP

Jurgen Klinsmann looks set to be fired as coach after top South Korean football officials said Thursday that “a change of leadership is necessary” following their Asian Cup exit and in-fighting among star players.

The Korea Football Association’s national team committee met a week on from the 2-0 defeat to Jordan in the semi-finals and with Klinsmann under huge pressure.

The committee is not a decision-making body but will make its recommendation to the KFA’s executive board, which will make a final ruling on the 59-year-old German’s fate.

A smattering of protesters gathered outside KFA headquarters in Seoul, demanding Klinsmann’s removal after just less than a year in the post.

“We’ve reached a consensus that Klinsmann cannot exercise his leadership as national team head coach for various reasons and that a change of leadership is necessary,” Hwangbo Kwan of the committee said.

After a three-hour meeting, Hwangbo said the committee had decided Klinsmann’s “tactical preparation fell short” during the team’s disappointing Asian Cup campaign in Qatar.

He added: “Klinsmann said there was discord among squad members and it affected their performance (in the Jordan match).”

ALSO READ | Man City showing same hunger for trophies as last year, says Foden

Klinsmann attended the meeting on a video conference from his home in the United States, Yonhap news agency reported.

“There were opinions that Klinsmann failed to show his resolve to find new talent and that he failed to grasp internal conflict or mood among squad members in management,” said Hwangbo.

“There were also reviews that he is appearing to ignore the Korean public for his short stays in South Korea and that he had lost trust from them,” he added.

Yonhap previously reported, citing unnamed sources, that the KFA would consider a temporary appointment for next month’s World Cup qualifiers against Thailand if Klinsmann were to be sacked.

Klinsmann, who has never won over South Korean fans or media, had promised to deliver the country’s first Asian title in 64 years.

He has refused to resign despite fierce pressure and said he will remain living in the United States, despite demands from South Korean fans and media for him to move there.

Bust-up

The South Korean team have been in the eye of a storm.

On Wednesday came revelations about a bust-up between players that left Son Heung-min with an injured finger on the eve of the Jordan game in Qatar.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Lee Kang-in on Wednesday issued an apology after Yonhap said the 22-year-old had tried to punch skipper and Tottenham star Son.

Lee’s representatives have denied there was a punch.

The fracas was reportedly triggered by younger players -- including Lee -- rushing through their dinner so they could leave early and play table tennis.

This angered some of the older players, including Son, who wanted to honour longstanding tradition that the pre-game dinner be a team bonding experience, triggering the brawl.

Lee and Son both played in the Jordan defeat, the latter with two of his fingers strapped together.

He had the same dressing on his fingers when he came on at the weekend in Tottenham’s 2-1 win over Brighton.

The incident has fuelled calls for Klinsmann to be sacked, with some saying it was more evidence of his weak management.

Related Topics

Jürgen Klinsmann /

South Korea

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG Live Score, 3rd Test Day 1: India 160/3 vs England; Rohit, Jadeja score fifties
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League: Chelsea mini-revival faces Man City reality check
    Reuters
  3. South Korea football officials recommend firing coach Klinsmann
    AFP
  4. Man City showing same hunger for trophies as last year, says Foden
    Reuters
  5. NBA roundup: With LeBron resting, Davis, Hachimura help Lakers rout Jazz 138-122
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. South Korea football officials recommend firing coach Klinsmann
    AFP
  2. Man City showing same hunger for trophies as last year, says Foden
    Reuters
  3. English clubs’ financial power detailed in UEFA review of $25BN European football economy
    AP
  4. Tuchel bemoans ‘slapstick’ Bayern performance
    Reuters
  5. UEFA Champions League: Immobile spot-on as Lazio edge out 10-man Bayern
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG Live Score, 3rd Test Day 1: India 160/3 vs England; Rohit, Jadeja score fifties
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League: Chelsea mini-revival faces Man City reality check
    Reuters
  3. South Korea football officials recommend firing coach Klinsmann
    AFP
  4. Man City showing same hunger for trophies as last year, says Foden
    Reuters
  5. NBA roundup: With LeBron resting, Davis, Hachimura help Lakers rout Jazz 138-122
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment