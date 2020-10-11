Football Football UEFA Nations League: Spain edges Switzerland to stay top of group Real Sociedad forward Mikel Oyarzabal's scored an early goal to give a 1-0 win over Switzerland as Spain went past Germany to top Group 4 of League A. Reuters 11 October, 2020 07:06 IST Spain leads League A Group 4 with seven points from three games, two points ahead of Germany, who beat Ukraine 2-1. - Getty Images Reuters 11 October, 2020 07:06 IST Mikel Oyarzabal scored early to help an underwhelming Spain secure a scrappy 1-0 victory over Switzerland in the Nations League on Saturday, keeping it top of its group.The Real Sociedad forward snatched the only goal of the game in the 14th minute after Switzerland tried to play the ball out from the back but failed miserably, leaving Oyarzabal with a simple finish.Barcelona's teenage talent Ansu Fati and Oyarzabal spurned further chances as Luis Enrique's side failed to add to the lead.Spain leads League A Group 4 with seven points from three games, two points ahead of Germany, which beat Ukraine 2-1.READ | England's Sancho, Abraham to return for Belgium match Former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique had picked an experimental side with plenty of youth and Spain did enough to win but was far from its best at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium at Real Madrid's training ground.Switzerland carved out the first chance of the game but keeper David de Gea reacted well to deny Loris Benito, before the visitor handed Spain the lead on a platter.Goalkeeper Yann Sommer misplaced his pass to Granit Xhaka because of Spain's high press, with Mikel Merino nipping in to steal the ball and feed Real Sociedad team mate Oyarzabal, who finished with ease."The goal isn't their mistake, it's our good play," said Luis Enrique. "It was great work by our team that was rewarded by a goal."Fati, who became Spain's youngest ever goalscorer in the previous Nations League outing against Ukraine in September, might have doubled the lead early in the second half but his strike was blocked.Oyarzabal then hit the side netting from close range and Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore made his first competitive appearance with a bright cameo from the bench after making his debut on Wednesday against Portugal."In the final third we weren't able to finish and we have to keep working on that, me especially," said Traore. "But we leave here with the three points." Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos