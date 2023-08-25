MagazineBuy Print

Iglesias quits Spain’s men’s team after Rubiales refuses to resign

The Real Betis forward, who has played twice for his country, most recently in March, took a stand against the Spanish football federation (RFEF) chief’s decision to reuse to quit.

Published : Aug 25, 2023 18:03 IST - 1 MIN READ

AFP
(FILES) Spain’s forward Borja Iglesias (R) jumps for the ball next to Switzerland’s defender Manuel Akanji during the UEFA Nations League.
(FILES) Spain’s forward Borja Iglesias (R) jumps for the ball next to Switzerland’s defender Manuel Akanji during the UEFA Nations League. | Photo Credit: JAVIER SORIANO/AFP
infoIcon

(FILES) Spain's forward Borja Iglesias (R) jumps for the ball next to Switzerland's defender Manuel Akanji during the UEFA Nations League. | Photo Credit: JAVIER SORIANO/AFP

Spanish striker Borja Iglesias quit the men’s national team on Friday after federation president Luis Rubiales refused to resign following his unsolicited kiss on the lips of a star of the Women’s World Cup.

The Real Betis forward, who has played twice for his country, most recently in March, took a stand against the Spanish football federation (RFEF) chief’s decision to reuse to quit.

ALSO READ | Rubiales refuses to resign, says kiss was ‘mutual’, accuses media, officials of social assassination

Rubiales, 46, provoked world outrage by grabbing Hermoso by the head and kissing her on the lips during the medal ceremony after Spain beat England 1-0 to triumph in the final in Sydney on Sunday.

“As a player and as a person I do not feel represented by what happened,” said Iglesias on social network X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Wearing the Spain shirt is one of the best things that has happened to me in my career.

“I don’t know if in another moment I will be available again, but I have taken the decision not to return to the national team until things change, and these type of acts don’t go unpunished.

He added he was acting “for a more just, human and decent football.”

In refusing to stand down on Friday, Rubiales said in a defensive and fiery speech at a football federation emergency meeting that he was suffering a public “assassination” and railed against “false feminism”.

The federation president claimed his kiss was “mutual, euphoric and consensual.”

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
