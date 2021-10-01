Pedri to miss Spain's Nations League finals campaign

Spain midfielder Pedri is out of next week's Nations League finals, the Spanish FA said on Friday.

The 18-year-old Barcelona player, who was a standout performer during Spain's run to the semifinals of Euro 2020, has suffered a recurrence of a thigh injury which saw him miss a fortnight of action in September. He will also miss his side's showdown with Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

Celta Vigo's Brais Mendez has been called up as a replacement by coach Luis Enrique, who raised a few eyebrows by selecting Pedri's 17-year-old club mate Gavi in the squad, despite the teenager starting just two senior games of football in his career.

Spain face hosts Italy next Wednesday in the first semifinal, with Belgium taking on France in the other last-four encounter a day later.