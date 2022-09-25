Football

Spain upset 2-1 at home by Switzerland in Nations League

Last year’s finalist is now second on eight points having been leapfrogged by Portugal, which breezed past Czech Republic 4-0 away to reach 10 points.

25 September, 2022 06:35 IST
Switzerland’s Akanji opened the scoring with a header from a corner in the 21st minute.

Switzerland's Akanji opened the scoring with a header from a corner in the 21st minute.

Spain suffered a 2-1 home defeat by Switzerland as goals from Manuel Akanji and Breel Embolo knocked the hosts off the top of Nations League A-Group 2 on Saturday with one game left to play.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s side will reach the final four with at least a home draw in Tuesday’s crunch game against Spain, who must win in Braga to qualify for the semi-finals.

Switzerland is third on six points, two above than Czechs which it will face on Tuesday in a battle to avoid relegation.

Akanji opened the scoring with a header from a corner in the 21st minute, but Jordi Alba equalised for the hosts with a cross-shot from a counter-attack 10 minutes after the break.

Three minutes later, however, Embolo got the winner with a close-range strike from a corner. 

