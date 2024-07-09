PREVIEW

Goal-shy France will be looking to silence the critics when it takes on Spain in their Euro 2024 semifinal clash on Tuesday in Munich, while its opponents hopes to keep its impressive campaign going even without key players.

With Kylian Mbappe leading its talented squad, France was well among the favourites when it arrived in Germany.

But it has come under fire from fans and pundits alike for a string of unimpressive performances and has reached the last four without scoring a single goal in open play.

Despite reaching the final of the last two World Cups, winning in Russia in 2018 and losing only on penalties to Argentina in Qatar four years later, its Euros record under coach Didier Deschamps is less impressive. In his 12 years, its best result was a runner-up spot in 2016 on home soil.

READ FULL PREVIEW | France aims to silence critics against depleted Spain

SPAIN VS FRANCE LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When and where will the Spain vs France Euro 2024 semifinal match kick off? The Spain vs France Euro 2024 semifinal match will kick off on Wednesday, July 10 at 12:30 AM IST at the Munich Football Arena. Where to watch the live telecast of the Spain vs France Euro 2024 semifinal match? The Spain vs France Euro 2024 semifinal will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam. Where to watch the livestream of the Spain vs France Euro 2024 semifinal match? The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

(With inputs from Reuters)