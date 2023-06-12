Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Three “protestors” included on Spain’s women’s World Cup squad list

Barcelona duo Aitana Bonmati and Mariona Caldentey, and Manchester United’s Ona Batlle were included, along with two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas - who had not joined the protest - fit again after injury.

Published : Jun 12, 2023 20:45 IST , Barcelona - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FC Barcelona’s Aitana Bonmati in action. (File Photo)
FC Barcelona’s Aitana Bonmati in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FC Barcelona’s Aitana Bonmati in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Spain coach Jorge Vilda named three of the 15 protesting players who previously asked not to be selected in his long list for the women’s World Cup on Monday.

Barcelona duo Aitana Bonmati and Mariona Caldentey, and Manchester United’s Ona Batlle were included, along with two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas - who had not joined the protest - fit again after injury.

Spanish newspaper Marca reported last week 12 of the 15 players had asked to be considered for selection again and were no longer in self-imposed exile after agreements with the Spanish football federation (RFEF) had been reached.

ALSO READ
Squash World Cup returns to Chennai, timing keeps big guns away

Four Spain and Barcelona stars missing from the list, who were among the protest group, are midfielder Patri Guijarro, defender Mapi Leon, forward Claudia Pina and goalkeeper Sandra Panos.

The quartet won the women’s Champions League with their club earlier this month, with Guijarro named player of the match after scoring a brace in the 3-2 win over Wolfsburg.

“I will speak about the players who are here and not the ones who aren’t,” Vilda told a news conference.

“It’s great news Alexia is back and she’s played minutes with her club.”

In September the RFEF said 15 players had emailed them to resign from the team because they were concerned with conditions during international call-ups.

The players later published a statement on social media, stating they were unhappy with “situations affecting our emotional and personal state” affecting performance and increasing injury risk.

However the RFEF backed Vilda and his staff, who named subsequent squads filled with younger players and others who had not yet been able to establish themselves at international level.

Spain have lost just one of the nine games since the protest began, winning seven, including friendly wins over the United States and Norway.

Putellas, who has missed most of the season after sustaining a knee injury with Spain last July ahead of the women’s European Championship, returns for the first time since then.

While she was not one of the initial 15, she has shown her support for the players and published their statement on her own social media accounts in September.

“We are not rebels,” said Putellas in March.

“It’s exhausting to have to be constantly demanding improvements to help us perform better.”

Vilda’s final 23-player squad list will be published on June 30, ahead of the tournament in Australia and New Zealand, which starts on July 20.

Related Topics

Aitana Bonmati /

Manchester United /

Barcelona

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Three “protestors” included on Spain’s women’s World Cup squad list
    Reuters
  2. India vs West Indies 2023 schedule announced: Full list of matches, dates, venues, fixtures
    Team Sportstar
  3. India 0-0 Vanuatu LIVE score, Intercontinental Cup updates: Second half begins; match stays goalless
    Team Sportstar
  4. Nikola Jokic - redefining NBA superstardom with Denver Nuggets
    Abhishek Saini
  5. FIFA U-20 World Cup: Top five players in the tournament
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Three “protestors” included on Spain’s women’s World Cup squad list
    Reuters
  2. FIFA U-20 World Cup: Top five players in the tournament
    Team Sportstar
  3. Spanish court again denies Dani Alves’ appeal to be freed while sexual assault probe continues
    AP
  4. FIFA U-20 World Cup: Israel seals third place to cap off memorable tournament
    Team Sportstar
  5. Intercontinental Cup 2023: Valiant Mongolia holds Lebanon to goalless draw
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Three “protestors” included on Spain’s women’s World Cup squad list
    Reuters
  2. India vs West Indies 2023 schedule announced: Full list of matches, dates, venues, fixtures
    Team Sportstar
  3. India 0-0 Vanuatu LIVE score, Intercontinental Cup updates: Second half begins; match stays goalless
    Team Sportstar
  4. Nikola Jokic - redefining NBA superstardom with Denver Nuggets
    Abhishek Saini
  5. FIFA U-20 World Cup: Top five players in the tournament
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment