Football Football Spezia promoted to Italy's Serie A for first time despite loss Spezia was promoted on the tiebreaker rule of having finished higher in the table in the regular season. PTI Milan 21 August, 2020 15:17 IST Spezia was founded in 1906 and last played in Italy's first division in the 1920s, before the Serie A was formed. - Getty Images / Representative Photo PTI Milan 21 August, 2020 15:17 IST Spezia was promoted to Italy's Serie A for the first time. Spezia lost 1-0 to Frosinone in the second leg of the Serie B playoff final, which finished 1-1 on aggregate.However, Spezia was promoted on the tiebreaker rule of having finished higher in the table in the regular season. Spezia finished third and Frosinone eighth.The other promoted teams are Benevento, which won Serie B by 18 points, and Crotone.Spezia was founded in 1906 and last played in Italy's first division in the 1920s, before the Serie A was formed. The team is based in La Spezia, a city along Italy's northwestern coast with a population of less than 100,000.