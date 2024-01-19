MagazineBuy Print

Spurs midfielder Perisic returns to boyhood club Hadjuk Split on loan

Tottenham Hotspur’s Croatia midfielder Ivan Perisic has rejoined Hadjuk Split on loan until the end of the season, having come through the youth ranks at the club, the teams said on Friday.

Published : Jan 19, 2024 22:41 IST , Gdansk - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Tottenham Hotspur’s Ivan Perisic.
FILE PHOTO: Tottenham Hotspur's Ivan Perisic. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Tottenham Hotspur’s Ivan Perisic. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

The 34-year-old has been sidelined since September after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in his right knee but hopes to return in time to secure a place in Croatia’s squad for this year’s Euros in Germany.

Perisic turned professional in 2006 after leaving Hadjuk Split for Sochaux and went on to play for some of Europe’s biggest clubs including Borussia Dortmund, Wolfsburg, Inter Milan and Bayern Munich, where he won the Champions League.

The versatile left-sided midfielder also won league titles and domestic cups in Germany and Italy.

Perisic has scored 33 goals in 129 appearances for Croatia, including in the 2018 World Cup final defeat by France.

He made 50 appearances for Spurs, including six in all competitions this season before being struck by injury.

Hajduk Split said they hope to extend Perisic’s stay at the club after his Tottenham contract expires in June.

