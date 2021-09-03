Sterling, Kane, Maguire, Rice score as England beats Hungary in World Cup qualifier

England eased to a comfortable 4-0 win over Hungary at the Puskas Arena on Thursday to move five points clear at the top of World Cup qualifying Group I.

"It is a real tough place to come. We knew it was going to be a difficult game and such a big game in the group. We knew if we won here, it puts us into a great position and almost one foot into the World Cup," captain Harry Kane said.

"It couldn't have been better than 4-0 away from home, a great night for us," he added.

Raheem Sterling converted a move involving Declan Rice, Jack Grealish and Mason Mount to slide home his 16th goal in his past 24 international appearance after 55 minutes.

Sterling was the provider for England's second eight minutes later when his deflected cross was headed in by a stooping Kane.

Harry Maguire made it 3-0 in the 69th minute with a header from a Luke Shaw corner that Hungary keeper Peter Gulacsi got a hand to but which crept over the line.

Rice added the fourth, three minutes from the end, with a shot from outside the box, which got through the body of Gulacsi, who should have kept the effort out.

Gulacsi had made a series of saves from Kane, with the England striker lacking his usual clinical touch.

Hungary, already facing two games behind closed doors in UEFA competition after incidents at its national stadium during Euro 2020, could face sanctions from FIFA after fans threw objects, mostly beer cups, at England players on two occasions. A flare was also thrown onto the pitch.

British broadcaster ITV said racist "monkey noises" were aimed at Sterling and England substitute Jude Bellingham from the hardcore "ultras" behind the goal.