Courtois reveals late penalty research paid off for Madrid

Thibaut Courtois revealed a late review of Atletico Madrid's penalties helped him step up for Real Madrid in its Supercopa de Espana victory on Sunday.

Madrid claimed the trophy for an 11th time thanks to a 4-1 penalty shootout win after the derby clash finished locked at 0-0 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Saul Niguez hit the post for Atletico in the shootout before Courtois denied Thomas Partey, continuing his improved form for the LaLiga giant.

Courtois said he was always confident of saving Thomas' penalty, while he was happy with another clean sheet.

"I reviewed the penalties on the bench," the goalkeeper said, via AS.

"Saul surprised me a little, but Thomas I knew clearly. He shot it very hard and very strong.

"I am very happy for another zero goals conceded and with good stops. This is very important."

Madrid was reduced to 10 men late in extra time when Federico Valverde cynically brought down Alvaro Morata, who was through on goal.

Courtois praised his team, which hosts Sevilla in LaLiga on Saturday, for making the most of Valverde's tackle.

"We are very happy. It was a hard-fought match against Atletico. Their style of play is waiting for an error from the other team," he said.

"They could have taken advantage of that a few times. I managed to save some, Fede stopped one.

"I think I could stop Alvaro by coming out, but he got away and Fede made the tackle. We took advantage of that well and we were the more confident team in the penalty shootout."