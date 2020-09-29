Football Football Swede Gustavsson to coach Australian women's team The 47-year-old Swede was an assistant to US head coach Jill Ellis who led the Americans to their 2015 World Cup win in Canada and their successful title defence in France last year. Reuters MELBOURNE 29 September, 2020 12:22 IST Ante Milicic, the former coach of the Australian women's team, stepped down in July because of the delay of the Tokyo Olympics due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Reuters MELBOURNE 29 September, 2020 12:22 IST Tony Gustavsson, who helped the United States win back-to-back Women's World Cups, has been appointed coach of the Australian women's football team, broadcaster SBS reported on Tuesday.The 47-year-old Swede was an assistant to US head coach Jill Ellis who led the Americans to their 2015 World Cup win in Canada and their successful title defence in France last year.The former coach of the Australian women's team Ante Milicic stepped down in July because of the delay of the Tokyo Olympics due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Under Milicic, seventh-ranked Australia disappointed at the Women's World Cup, bowing out at the round of 16 with defeat on penalties to Norway. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos