Minamino doubles sends Liverpool through to FA Cup last eight

Liverpool booked its spot in the FA Cup quarter-finals as a first-half double from Japanese forward Takumi Minamino secured a 2-1 win over Norwich City at Anfield on Wednesday.

Three days after it won the League Cup to clinch the first major trophy of the season, Liverpool dominated Premier League struggler Norwich in the early stages.

Minamino's first goal ended a fine Liverpool move, with Divock Origi, given a rare start by manager Juergen Klopp, setting up his team mate in the 29th minute.

READ | Roman Abramovich confirms he will sell Chelsea

A powerful finish from Minamino eight minutes later put Liverpool in command and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain almost added a third midway through the second half.

However, Norwich refused to give in and Lukas Rupp gave them hope with an arrowing strike 14 minutes from time.

That ensured a nervy finish at Anfield, with home goalkeeper Alisson forced to deny Norwich substitute Jonathan Rowe, but the hosts held on to stay in the hunt for three more trophies this season.