India women’s football squad for Jordan & Uzbekistan tours: full list of players

India women’s football head coach Thomas Dennerby on Thursday named a 23-member squad for the international friendly matches in Jordan and Uzbekistan later this month.

The senior women’s national team will play matches in Jordan between March 17 to 22, and in Uzbekistan between March 23 and 29.

These matches are being played in preparation for the team’s participation in the first round of the AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers.

India, placed in Group G, will take on hosts Kyrgyz Republic and Turkmenistan in a round-robin format of the AFC Olympic qualifiers from April 4-10.

The seven group winners from the first round of the qualifiers will join Asia’s five highest-ranked teams - DPR Korea, Japan, Australia, China and the Republic of Korea - in the second round in October.

The squad for the Olympic qualifying tournament will be named after the friendly matches in Jordan and Uzbekistan.