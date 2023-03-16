Football

India women’s football squad for Jordan & Uzbekistan tours: full list of players

The senior women’s national team will play matches in Jordan between March 17 to 22, and in Uzbekistan between March 23 and 29.

PTI
16 March, 2023 15:31 IST
16 March, 2023 15:31 IST
FILE PHOTO: Thomas Dennerby Indian women’s football head coach.

FILE PHOTO: Thomas Dennerby Indian women’s football head coach. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The senior women’s national team will play matches in Jordan between March 17 to 22, and in Uzbekistan between March 23 and 29.

India women’s football head coach Thomas Dennerby on Thursday named a 23-member squad for the international friendly matches in Jordan and Uzbekistan later this month.

Also Read
Gianni Infantino re-elected as FIFA president until 2027

The senior women’s national team will play matches in Jordan between March 17 to 22, and in Uzbekistan between March 23 and 29.

These matches are being played in preparation for the team’s participation in the first round of the AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers.

India, placed in Group G, will take on hosts Kyrgyz Republic and Turkmenistan in a round-robin format of the AFC Olympic qualifiers from April 4-10.

The seven group winners from the first round of the qualifiers will join Asia’s five highest-ranked teams - DPR Korea, Japan, Australia, China and the Republic of Korea - in the second round in October.

The squad for the Olympic qualifying tournament will be named after the friendly matches in Jordan and Uzbekistan.

SQUAD
Goalkeepers: Sowmiya Narayanasamy, Shreya Hooda and Elangbam Panthoi Chanu.
Defenders: Ashalata Devi Loitongbam, Sweety Devi Ngangbam, Ritu Rani, Ranjana Chanu Sorokhaibam, Michel Castanha, Dalima Chhibber, Manisa Panna and Juli Kishan.
Midfielders: Shilky Devi Hemam, Anju Tamang, Indumathi Kathiresan, Sangita Basfore, Roja Devi Asem, Karthika Angamuthu and Kashmina.
Forwards: Grace Dangmei, Renu, Karishma Shirvoikar, Sandhiya Ranganathan and Apurna Narzary.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

League Cup Final: Manchester United vs Newcastle United in pictures

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us