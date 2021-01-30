Manchester United, USWNT winger Tobin Heath ruled out for 10-12 weeks

Manchester United and US Women's National Team (USWNT) winger Tobin Heath has been ruled out for up to 12 weeks with an ankle injury.

Casey Stoney, manager of the Women's Super League (WSL) side, confirmed the development in a media conference ahead of a trip to fifth-placed Everton, saying, "Unfortunately, the results have come back for Tobin and she has hurt her ankle and she is going to be out for around 10-12 weeks."

“It is a longer one. She is a big loss for us but she has still been great in the environment. We will work hard to get her back as safe and as quickly as possible," she continued.

READ | Man City's Aguero still in self-isolation, to miss Sheffield United clash

This can only mean that the 32-year-old is set to miss some crucial fixtures in the WSL that includes a trip to Merseyside alongside the Manchester derby on February 12.

On March 18, United also faces Arsenal closer to Heath's potential return to the squad.

On the international front, Heath, who picked up the injury in the lead-up to United’s top-of-the-table clash with Chelsea on January 17, is all set to miss USWNT's defense in the SheBelieves cup, starting against Canada on February 18. The team is, however, yet to announce its squad.