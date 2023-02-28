Football

Spurs to build karting track under stadium in tie-up with F1

F1 said the facility under the stadium’s South Stand will be London’s longest indoor track and would be accredited by the National Karting Association, enabling it to host national karting championship races.

Representative image: The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has already hosted other sports such as American Football, rugby and boxing matches as well as music concerts.

Representative image: The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has already hosted other sports such as American Football, rugby and boxing matches as well as music concerts.

Tottenham Hotspur is set to build an electric karting facility under its home ground as part of a new 15-year partnership with Formula One, the club and F1 said on Tuesday.

“Since building this stadium our ambition has always been to see how far we can push the boundaries in delivering world-class experiences that will attract people from around the world all year round,” Spurs chairman Daniel Levy said in a statement.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has already hosted other sports such as American Football, rugby and boxing matches as well as music concerts.

Spurs and F1 said the aim of their project was to “create apprenticeship and career opportunities for local young people and bring greater diversity to the motorsport industry, particularly for women and underrepresented groups.” 

