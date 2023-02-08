Football

Tottenham’s Hugo Lloris ruled out for weeks with injury: Reports

Lloris’s injury would be a blow to Tottenham which is fifth in the Premier League, faces a last-16 Champions League tie against AC Milan and is also in the fifth round of the FA Cup. 

Reuters
08 February, 2023 21:43 IST
Hugo Lloris injured his knee ligaments, and while he does not require surgery, he faces a lengthy lay-off.

Hugo Lloris injured his knee ligaments, and while he does not require surgery, he faces a lengthy lay-off. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Tottenham Hotspur could be without its goalkeeper and captain Hugo Lloris for up to eight weeks after he was injured in Sunday’s Premier League win over Manchester City.

According to media reports on Wednesday, the 36-year-old Frenchman injured his knee ligaments and while he does not require surgery he faces a lengthy lay-off.

Fraser Forster is Lloris’s back-up and looks set to have an extended run in the side having made only one Premier League appearance since joining on a free transfer.

