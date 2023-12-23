MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League: Spurs move into top four with 2-1 win over Everton; Luton Town upsets Newcastle

Tottenham Hotspur ended Everton’s excellent Premier League run with a typically entertaining, high risk-reward 2-1 home victory on Saturday that capped its own impressive December and took them back into the top four.

Published : Dec 23, 2023 22:56 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Giovani Lo Celso of Tottenham Hotspur acknowledges the fans at full-time.
Giovani Lo Celso of Tottenham Hotspur acknowledges the fans at full-time. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Giovani Lo Celso of Tottenham Hotspur acknowledges the fans at full-time. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur ended Everton’s excellent Premier League run with a typically entertaining, high risk-reward 2-1 home victory on Saturday that capped its own impressive December and took them back into the top four.

Everton had won their previous four league games without conceding a goal but their former striker Richarlison breached that defensive wall with a neat finish after nine minutes and Son Heung-min bundled in the second nine minutes later as Spurs roared out of the blocks. Everton’s energy, and Tottenham’s unrelenting commitment to their play-from-the-back approach, contributed to an all-action game but the visitors wasted several good chances with tame finishes.

Andre Gomes ensured the almost standard nervous Spurs finish when he smashed home after 82 minutes but the hosts survived further scares to secure their third win in a row – following a five-game winless run – that lifted them above champions Manchester City into fourth place.

Everton will wonder how they got nothing from the game after dominating the second half and continue to hover just above the relegation zone thanks to their 10-point deduction. 

Townsend on target as Luton upsets Newcastle

Winger Andros Townsend netted his first goal for Luton Town as they beat his former club Newcastle United 1-0 at Kenilworth Road on Saturday to make it three defeats in their last four Premier League games for the Magpies.

Townsend put his side in front in the 25th minute by heading home Ross Barkley’s flick-on from a corner and Barkley almost netted a second eight minutes later, unleashing a powerful shot that hit the underside of the crossbar.

Alexander Isak thought he had equalised for Newcastle in the 61st minute when he slotted home from Miguel Almiron’s pass, but he was flagged offside and a VAR review confirmed the original decision to disallow the goal.

Though they remained dangerous on the break, Luton were forced to defend for much of the rest of the game as they hung on for a win that left them in 18th spot on 12 points after 17 games, Newcastle dropped to seventh on 29 points.

Related Topics

Tottenham Hotspur /

Everton

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League: Spurs move into top four with 2-1 win over Everton; Luton Town upsets Newcastle
    Reuters
  2. ISL 2023-24: FC Goa proves too good for Mohun Bagan SG as Noah Sadaoui scores double
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  3. Will consider pistol, rifle shooters for Cairo WC on case basis, ahead of Paris Olympics: NRAI
    PTI
  4. Pro Kabaddi League HIGHLIGHTS: Gujarat Giants comes back to beat UP Yoddhas 38-30; Pink Panthers beats Thalaivas 25-24
    Team Sportstar
  5. Chinese star swimmer Sun Yang set to miss Paris Olympics
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Premier League: Spurs move into top four with 2-1 win over Everton; Luton Town upsets Newcastle
    Reuters
  2. From Manipur to Croatia: Kashmina outgrows violence to realise the European dream
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. Serie A: Vlahovic nets winner as Juventus beat Frosinone 2-1
    Reuters
  4. Napoli forward Victor Osimhen extends contract till 2026
    AFP
  5. Premier League: Who is Willy Kambwala? Former France U-17 captain handed Manchester United debut against West Ham
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League: Spurs move into top four with 2-1 win over Everton; Luton Town upsets Newcastle
    Reuters
  2. ISL 2023-24: FC Goa proves too good for Mohun Bagan SG as Noah Sadaoui scores double
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  3. Will consider pistol, rifle shooters for Cairo WC on case basis, ahead of Paris Olympics: NRAI
    PTI
  4. Pro Kabaddi League HIGHLIGHTS: Gujarat Giants comes back to beat UP Yoddhas 38-30; Pink Panthers beats Thalaivas 25-24
    Team Sportstar
  5. Chinese star swimmer Sun Yang set to miss Paris Olympics
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment