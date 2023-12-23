Premier League: Spurs move into top four with 2-1 win over Everton; Luton Town upsets Newcastle

Tottenham Hotspur ended Everton’s excellent Premier League run with a typically entertaining, high risk-reward 2-1 home victory on Saturday that capped its own impressive December and took them back into the top four.

Everton had won their previous four league games without conceding a goal but their former striker Richarlison breached that defensive wall with a neat finish after nine minutes and Son Heung-min bundled in the second nine minutes later as Spurs roared out of the blocks. Everton’s energy, and Tottenham’s unrelenting commitment to their play-from-the-back approach, contributed to an all-action game but the visitors wasted several good chances with tame finishes.

Andre Gomes ensured the almost standard nervous Spurs finish when he smashed home after 82 minutes but the hosts survived further scares to secure their third win in a row – following a five-game winless run – that lifted them above champions Manchester City into fourth place.

Everton will wonder how they got nothing from the game after dominating the second half and continue to hover just above the relegation zone thanks to their 10-point deduction.

Townsend on target as Luton upsets Newcastle

Winger Andros Townsend netted his first goal for Luton Town as they beat his former club Newcastle United 1-0 at Kenilworth Road on Saturday to make it three defeats in their last four Premier League games for the Magpies.

Townsend put his side in front in the 25th minute by heading home Ross Barkley’s flick-on from a corner and Barkley almost netted a second eight minutes later, unleashing a powerful shot that hit the underside of the crossbar.

Alexander Isak thought he had equalised for Newcastle in the 61st minute when he slotted home from Miguel Almiron’s pass, but he was flagged offside and a VAR review confirmed the original decision to disallow the goal.

Though they remained dangerous on the break, Luton were forced to defend for much of the rest of the game as they hung on for a win that left them in 18th spot on 12 points after 17 games, Newcastle dropped to seventh on 29 points.