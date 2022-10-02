Toulouse v Montpellier Ligue 1 game interrupted after police use teargas

Sunday’s Ligue 1 game between Toulouse and Montpellier was suspended for quarter of an hour after police used teargas in the visiting parking lot, a police source told AFP.

Earlier, the stand adjoining the parking lot had been evacuated after the visiting fans threw homemade bombs.

Classified an ‘at risk’ encounter, the match was stopped just before the hour with the score 3-1 in favour of host Toulouse.

Players returned to the locker room and returned 14 minutes later to warm up before referee Jeremie Pignard ordered the game to resume immediately.