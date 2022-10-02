Football

Toulouse v Montpellier Ligue 1 game interrupted after police use teargas

Earlier, the stand adjoining the parking lot had been evacuated after the visiting fans threw homemade bombs.

AFP
Toulouse, France 02 October, 2022 20:53 IST
Toulouse, France 02 October, 2022 20:53 IST
Classified an ‘at risk’ encounter, the match was stopped just before the hour with the score 3-1 in favour of host Toulouse.

Classified an ‘at risk’ encounter, the match was stopped just before the hour with the score 3-1 in favour of host Toulouse. | Photo Credit: AFP

Earlier, the stand adjoining the parking lot had been evacuated after the visiting fans threw homemade bombs.

Sunday’s Ligue 1 game between Toulouse and Montpellier was suspended for quarter of an hour after police used teargas in the visiting parking lot, a police source told AFP.

Earlier, the stand adjoining the parking lot had been evacuated after the visiting fans threw homemade bombs.

Classified an ‘at risk’ encounter, the match was stopped just before the hour with the score 3-1 in favour of host Toulouse.

Players returned to the locker room and returned 14 minutes later to warm up before referee Jeremie Pignard ordered the game to resume immediately.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri pips Harvey Elliott as youngest ever Premier League debutant

The Lewandowski coefficient - a journey of excellence from Bayern Munich to Barcelona

Kalyan Chaubey: 10 things to know about the newly elected AIFF President

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us