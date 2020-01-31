Transfer Deadline Day LIVE: King to Manchester United, Bale to Spurs

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE blog of all the major happenings of the Janurary transfer deadline day. Clubs will have until 11 pm BST (4:30 am IST) to acquire their required reinforcements for the rest of the season.

05:07 PM IST: Wolverhampton defender Ryan Benett is on his way to Leicester City for a medical, reports Sky Sports. He is expected to join the Foxes on loan for the rest of the season.

4:48 PM IST: Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has made it clear that midfielder John Fleck will stay at the club amid rumours of a £20million move to Arsenal. Here's what Wilder has said:

“He’s never been made available by us, not previously, not now. I want him to be a lifer at Bramall Lane. It’s that simple.”



CW is John Fleck’s biggest fan



Cc: media & agents. pic.twitter.com/MHLjXNVFLs — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) January 31, 2020

4:37PM IST - Major news so far:

- Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has confirmed Manchester United has shown interest in striker Joshua King.

- Chelsea's Olivier Giroud for rumoured for a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

- Arsenal has confirmed the loan signing of defender Cedric Soares from Southampton.

- PSG's Edinson Cavani is rumoured for a move away from the Ligue 1 giant.

He’s our Cedric!



Welcome to London. Welcome to Arsenal.



@OficialCedric pic.twitter.com/U6SSYKDSJU — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 31, 2020

January may not see the biggest transfers as compared to the summer transfer window but in the last decade teams have splashed the cash.

The 2019 January transfer saw six deals which cost over £30 million across the top five leagues. Brazilian Philippe Coutinho's transfer to Barcelona from Liverpool in 2018 remains the biggest winter transfer.