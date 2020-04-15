Transfer Rumours: Inter asks Barcelona for Griezmann in Martinez deal

Inter Milan is reportedly pushing Barcelona for Antoine Griezmann to be included in a deal for Lautaro Martinez.

Martinez, 22, is heavily linked with a move to the La Liga giant after starring for Inter. But Inter could be looking for the Argentina international's replacement to be part of the same deal.

Inter has asked Barcelona for Griezmann if the La Liga giant wants Martinez, according to Sport. Griezmann only arrived at Barca ahead of this season and has largely struggled, scoring 14 times in 37 games Martinez, meanwhile, has been a standout at Inter, netting 16 times in 31 appearances.

ROUND-UP

- Barcelona may be considering its options. Cadena SER reports Real Sociedad forward Alexander Isak is an alternative should Barca not land Martinez or Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar.

- Manchester United is still looking at Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez. The Sun says the Premier League club would be willing to pay £70 million (€80.4m) for the midfielder while giving the Spain international a bumper wage.

- Philippe Coutinho's future remains a talking point. The Sun claims Arsenal and Chelsea are set to get the chance to sign the playmaker, who is on loan at Bayern Munich from Barcelona this season. It says Coutinho is available on another season-long loan or for around £75m (€86.2m).

- Barcelona know its priority sales this close season. Sport reports the La Liga giant wants to sell midfielders Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal, who are both out of contract in 2021.

- Perhaps Achraf Hakimi will stay at Borussia Dortmund. According to AS, the Bundesliga club wants to extend the Real Madrid defender's stay beyond the end of this season, when his two-year loan spell expires.

- Diego Costa's time at Atletico Madrid may be up. Sport reports the La Liga side is ready to bid farewell to the striker at season's end.