Rumours: Barcelona reaches Martinez agreement, Man Utd 'optimistic' over Pogba

Another day, another Lautaro Martinez rumour.

Inter star Martinez continues to dominate headlines as Barcelona reportedly circles.

Barcelona appears to be closing in on the Argentina international forward.

TOP STORY – BARCELONA MOVES CLOSER TO MARTINEZ

Barcelona has reached an agreement in principle with Inter forward Lautaro Martinez, according to Tuttosport. Martinez is a player in demand amid links to Real Madrid, Manchester United and Manchester City.

But Barcelona is desperate to sign Martinez and the report claims the La Liga champion has reached a deal on the contract and must now negotiate with Inter.

ROUND-UP

- ESPN reports United is "optimistic" it will have Paul Pogba at its disposal in 2020-21 as no club can afford him. The disgruntled star has been linked to former team Juventus and Madrid.

- Serie A champion Juventus is keen on replacing forward Gonzalo Higuain with City's Gabriel Jesus, says Calciomcercato.

- Barcelona is struggling to offload Brazilian attacker Philippe Coutinho, according to Marca. Coutinho, on loan at Bayern Munich, has been linked to Chelsea, United, Arsenal and Tottenham. However, Barcelona has been unable to find a team willing to spend at least EUR 80 million (GBP 73m). Another loan spell is being considered.

- Borussia Dortmund sensation Erling Haaland has become Madrid's primary transfer target, ahead of the likes of Martinez and RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner, claims Marca. Madrid continues to eye Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe as his contract is due to expire in 2021, while team-mate Neymar is reportedly another option.

- Napoli will demand at least EUR 40m for striker Arkadiusz Milik, says Calciomercato. It comes as Milan and Inter reportedly circle the Poland international, who is no closer to signing a new deal in Naples.

- Corriere dello Sport reports Zlatan Ibrahimovic is considering retirement but Milan CEO Ivan Gazidis wants the 38-year-old striker to sign a new deal.

- Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali is at the top of Juve's wish list, Tuttosport claims. Tonali is also wanted by Inter, United, City and PSG. Alternatives for Juventus are Roma pair Nicolo Zaniolo and Lorenzo Pellegrini, as well as Fiorentina duo Federico Chiesa and Gaetano Castrovilli.