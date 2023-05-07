Match Preview

Paris Saint-Germain is due to return to league action away at struggling Troyes on Sunday and will miss one of its most important forwards Lionel Messi.

The World Cup winner was sidelined by PSG for an unapproved trip to Saudi Arabia, for which he apologised later. “I apologize to my teammates and I’m waiting for what the club wants to do with me,” he said. “I thought we were going to have a day off after the game as always. I had this trip organized and I couldn’t cancel it. I had already cancelled it before…”.

The disciplinary measures have made the prospect of Messi staying in the French capital after his two-year deal expires at the end of this season even more remote.

Messi was recently jeered by a section of the PSG support, who see him as a symbol of all the club have done wrong in focusing on superstar signings while failing to build a genuinely competitive team.

He has scored 20 goals in all competitions this season and is the leading assist provider in Ligue 1, with 15. However, his form since leading Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar has declined along with that of most of the PSG team.

PSG’s insipid performance against Lorient was a sixth defeat in 17 Ligue 1 matches in 2023. It remains five points clear of Marseille at the top of the table with five games left, and is still on course for a record 11th French title.