Turkey Earthquake: All football games postponed after earthquake ravages country

All Turkish club football games have been postponed, the football federation announced in the wake of the earthquake that killed more than 2,300 in the country and Syria on Monday

“All planned competitions have been postponed to a later date,” the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) tweeted.

The 7.8-magnitude early-morning quake, whose epicentre was near the Turkish city of Gaziantep, was followed by dozens of aftershocks and wiped out entire sections of major Turkish cities in a region filled with millions who have fled Syria’s civil war and other conflicts.

“We wish God’s mercy to our citizens who lost their lives in the earthquake that has plunged our country into mourning, our condolences to their families, relatives and our nation, and a speedy recovery to our wounded,” said the TFF tweet.

Three league games had been scheduled for Monday, including second-place Fenerbahce at home to Konyaspor.

The next matches are set for Friday.