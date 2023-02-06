Football

Turkey Earthquake: All football games postponed after earthquake ravages country

Three league games had been scheduled for Monday, including second-place Fenerbahce at home to Konyaspor. The next matches are set for Friday.

AFP
06 February, 2023 23:01 IST
06 February, 2023 23:01 IST
Hundreds have been reportedly killed in north Syria after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake that originated in Turkey and was felt across neighbouring countries.

Hundreds have been reportedly killed in north Syria after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake that originated in Turkey and was felt across neighbouring countries. | Photo Credit: AFP

Three league games had been scheduled for Monday, including second-place Fenerbahce at home to Konyaspor. The next matches are set for Friday.

All Turkish club football games have been postponed, the football federation announced in the wake of the earthquake that killed more than 2,300 in the country and Syria on Monday

“All planned competitions have been postponed to a later date,” the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) tweeted.

The 7.8-magnitude early-morning quake, whose epicentre was near the Turkish city of Gaziantep, was followed by dozens of aftershocks and wiped out entire sections of major Turkish cities in a region filled with millions who have fled Syria’s civil war and other conflicts.

“We wish God’s mercy to our citizens who lost their lives in the earthquake that has plunged our country into mourning, our condolences to their families, relatives and our nation, and a speedy recovery to our wounded,” said the TFF tweet.

Three league games had been scheduled for Monday, including second-place Fenerbahce at home to Konyaspor.

The next matches are set for Friday.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us